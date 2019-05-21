UND Flying Team Wins 17th National Championship

This is the first time they've won first since 2010

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The UND Flying Team brings home some hardware after winning the National Championship at a flying competition.

The five–day National Intercollegiate Flying Association competition consists of both ground and air events, from aircraft recognition to navigation to landing tests. This year’s competition was in Madison, Wis.

This is UND’s 17th National Championship.

Team members say practicing for the competition is like a full-time job.

“Some of our phones think this building is home,” Adam Douville said. “It’s still hard to believe we’re the first team to do it in nine years.”

“It’s definitely still a little numb to all of us. It’s something that’s been truly incredible,” Joseph Sorrentino said.

UND Professor Lewis Liang also won Coach of the Year out of thirty schools.