AARP Hosts ‘Lunch and Learn’ to Teach People About How to Protect Themselves Against Scams

According to the AARP Fraud Watch Network, a con artist steals someone's identity every 2 seconds in the U.S

FARGO, N.D.– Robo–calls are nothing new in our area, but scams come in all shapes and sizes.

The group says in 2018, Americans lost $16 billion to fraud, identity theft, and scams.

There are many types of scams people can fall victim to and it’s important to know how you can protect yourself.

AARP is holding ‘lunch and learn’ seminars to tell people about the latest scams and tips on how they can protect themselves.

The most common types of scams this time of year include people calling and claiming to be from the IRS or the Social Security Administration.

Callers claim you need to pay money that you owe immediately or you will be fined or sent to prison.

“If you didn’t call the Social Security administration asking them to call you back, or you didn’t call the IRS asking them to call you back, they’re not going to call you,” says the State Director for AARP North Dakota, Josh Askvig. “There’s no reason for them to call you. They’ll send you a letter, they’ll find other means to get a hold of you but they are not going to call you unless you’ve reached out to them first.”

Scammers are looking to steal your money or your identity.

Technology makes fraud and scams easier to fall for, especially if you’re 50 years or older.

“Every year there are billions are lost in America, and the vast majority of that comes from seniors for a number of reasons,” says the Advisor with AARP Fraud Watch Network, Seth Boffeli. “They have a lot of assets, they’re more likely to pick up the phone, and if they are on email they are less likely to understand or be really comfortable on that platform.”

Even though the seminar is directed towards an older age group, everyone is at risk to be scammed.

Be skeptical. Don’t answer a phone call if you don’t recognize the number and never give out any personal information over the phone.

