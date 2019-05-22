East Grand Forks Working To Secure Governor’s Fishing Opener In 2021

A site visit by Explore Minnesota officials is planned for next Wednesday

Gov. Tim Walz

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN — East Grand Forks wants in on the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener.

It was held two weekends ago in Albert Lea and is headed to Thumper Pond Resort in Otter Tail County next year.

East Grand Forks officials hope to hook the event in 2021.

The city is hoping to use the event as a catalyst for making improvements along the river banks.

A formal application to host the event is due in November.