Fargo Police Investigate Knife Threat at Carl Ben Eielson

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police have investigated a reported threat of a student bringing a knife to Carl Ben Eielson Middle School.

Fargo Public Schools says the school was notified of the possible threat Tuesday night. It was sent in students’ Snapchat conversation.

The district says authorities investigated the threat working with each family individually.

Administrators and officers met with the student on Wednesday before they entered the school, but didn’t find a knife.

Carl Ben administration is working with the student and their family on how they could be disciplined.