Fargo South Senior P.R.A.N.K Was a Success

Prank, or People really appreciate nice kids, is a way for graduating seniors to thank their grade school teachers and show young kids that they too can graduate if they put their minds to it

FARGO, N.D.– Its tradition for graduating seniors to pull a senior prank on their school, but South High school students are taking the word prank and giving it a new meaning.

And the seniors don’t mind hanging out and playing with the kids.

“We like to go out into our feeder schools for Fargo South and the kids can get to know the graduating seniors and get pumped up to graduate themselves,” says graduating senior, Brooklyn Klein. “To just inspire them and how them that graduation is a big thing and get them excited so that one day they can come back here and do the same.”

Seniors played softball and did arts and crafts with the kids at Lewis and Clark Elementary.