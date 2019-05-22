LIVE: The Arts Partnership Hosting Spring Celebration

Celebration Is Part Of The Arts Partnership's Spring Fundraiser
Adam Ladwig,

 

As Communications Director Chelsey Ewen says, The Arts Partnership has its hands in pots around the Metro, promoting art, local artists, and helping make the F/M area more vibrant.

The Arts Partnership is raising money all day May 22nd.

They goal is to raise $10,000 to help fund operating costs.

The Arts Partnership is also hosting a celebration at APT, a Creative Incubator, located at 225 4th Ave. N. in Fargo, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 22nd.

The Arts Partnership is busy this summer. They just hosted a conversation about revitalizing Fargo’s downtown using the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan as an example.

Later this summer, the group is opening Aptitude, a new space at West Acres Mall with room for 19 local artists to work.

If you want to help support local art, you can donate to The Arts Partnership by clicking here.

You can find out more about the fundraiser and celebration by clicking here.

 

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , ,

You Might Like

Fargo Police Investigate Knife Threat at Carl Ben Eielson

FARGO, N.D. - Fargo Police have investigated a reported threat of a student bringing a knife to Carl Ben Eielson Middle School. Fargo Public Schools says the school was notified of the possible threat Tuesday night. It was sent in students'…

University of St. Thomas "Involuntarily" Removed From MIAC

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The University of St. Thomas will no longer be part of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC). MIAC announced Wednesday St. Thomas is being “involuntarily removed” from membership in the conference within two years. The MIAC President's council…

Warning Siren Test Scheduled For Thursday In West Fargo

WEST FARGO, ND -- The City of West Fargo warning sirens are scheduled for testing beginning 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23. During the summer audible warning siren testing, sirens throughout the city are sounded in intermittent, 10-second bursts to test each…