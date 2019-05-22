LIVE: The Arts Partnership Hosting Spring Celebration

Celebration Is Part Of The Arts Partnership's Spring Fundraiser

As Communications Director Chelsey Ewen says, The Arts Partnership has its hands in pots around the Metro, promoting art, local artists, and helping make the F/M area more vibrant.

The Arts Partnership is raising money all day May 22nd.

They goal is to raise $10,000 to help fund operating costs.

The Arts Partnership is also hosting a celebration at APT, a Creative Incubator, located at 225 4th Ave. N. in Fargo, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on May 22nd.

The Arts Partnership is busy this summer. They just hosted a conversation about revitalizing Fargo’s downtown using the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan as an example.

Later this summer, the group is opening Aptitude, a new space at West Acres Mall with room for 19 local artists to work.

If you want to help support local art, you can donate to The Arts Partnership by clicking here.

You can find out more about the fundraiser and celebration by clicking here.