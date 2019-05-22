Memorial Day Activities in FM Area

Cemetery ceremonies will include prayer, rifle salutes, and taps
Kendra Johnson,

Several organizations are hosting activities throughout the Fargo-Moorhead area in honor of Memorial Day.

Here are a few of the events being offered on Monday:

At 7 a.m. a ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Bridge.

At 9:30 a.m. the Fargo Air Museum is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony. This event was previously held at the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

At 9:30 a.m. a ceremony will be held at Trinity Cemetery in Sabin.

At 10 a.m. Oakwood Cemetery in Hardwood is hosting a ceremony followed by a lunch.

At 10:45 a.m. the West Fargo VFW is hosting a flag raising ceremony.

At 11 a.m. Mayor Judd will give a speech at the National Guard Armory in Moorhead.

At 12 p.m. a ceremony will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fargo.

All cemetery ceremonies will include: prayer, rifle salute, and taps.

 

 

 

