2nd Chance Job Fair Coming To Fargo, Grand Forks & Bismarck June 6

FARGO, ND — Job Service North Dakota is hosting its annual 2nd Chance Job Fair in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck on June 6.

It’s an opportunity to bring jobseekers who may have barriers to employment into direct contact with employers that are aware of their status.

Governor Doug Burgum says there are around 30,000 jobs available in the state.

He says it’s important to keep breaking down barriers to employment.