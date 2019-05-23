Fargo Businesses Raising Awareness for Parkinson’s Disease

For every shake they sell, $1 will be donated to the Parkinson's Foundation Minnesota Chapter

FARGO, N.D.– Nutrition Now and Nutrition Central in Fargo are raising money for a good cause.

For every shake they sell, $1 will be donated to the Parkinson’s Foundation Minnesota Chapter.

The fundraiser is put on by Edgewood assisted living facility to help people who suffer from Parkinson’s.

The foundation is dedicated to making life for people with Parkinson’s better while also funding research to find a cure.

“We just wanted to give back, and it’s a really easy way, because it gets more people in here and it’s just a great way to give back,” says Health Coach at Nutrition Now, Morgan Zwetzig. “It makes us feel good when we’re helping people out, just doing what we do every day. ”

The fundraiser ends May 24, and the money will be donated to the foundation on June eighth for the Moving Day walk at Edgewood in Fargo.