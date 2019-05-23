Fargo Police Catch Roof Top Suspect

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police were involved in a search on the roof of a local hotel.

Eleven squads along with Fargo Fire were on the scene of the Grand Inn on 14th Avenue South.

It’s not clear what the man was doing but he apparently went from a sign to the roof.

Police used a drone to see on top of the building.

Around 12:30 p.m., police confirm that they have taken the man in custody.

We’ll have all the details tonight on KVRR Local News at 6:00 p.m.