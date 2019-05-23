Local First Responders Lean on Each Other to Help F-M Community

FARGO, N.D.– National EMS Week is wrapping up and F-M Ambulance and Fargo Sanford Airmed are honoring the hard work their first responders put in all year long.
A senior director with F-M Ambulance says some days crews respond to more than 100 calls.
F-M Ambulance does the ground work and communicates with Airmed team members to airlift patients to a higher level of care.
A Fargo Sanford Airmed manager says this week is an honor.
“It’s definitely a team effort,” Fargo Sanford Airmed manager Heather Lundeby said. “We aren’t able to land a helicopter on the ground without having first responders there coordinating a landing zone and prepping the patients. So, it really takes a group effort and everyone needs to be a part of the team.”
WAHPETON, ND -- The attorney for the parents of a Wahpeton college student found dead after becoming a drug informant plans to appeal a judge's dismissal of their wrongful death lawsuit. Attorney Tim O'Keeffe says Tammy and John Sadek are disappointed…
FARGO, ND -- Police have released the name of a man who was hit and killed by a train in downtown Fargo late last Thursday night. He was 34-year-old Philo Agard. Police say he had no permanent address. They have not…
FARGO, ND -- Job Service North Dakota is hosting its annual 2nd Chance Job Fair in Fargo, Grand Forks and Bismarck on June 6. It's an opportunity to bring jobseekers who may have barriers to employment into direct contact with employers…