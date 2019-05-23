Local First Responders Lean on Each Other to Help F-M Community

FARGO, N.D.– National EMS Week is wrapping up and F-M Ambulance and Fargo Sanford Airmed are honoring the hard work their first responders put in all year long.

A senior director with F-M Ambulance says some days crews respond to more than 100 calls.

F-M Ambulance does the ground work and communicates with Airmed team members to airlift patients to a higher level of care.

A Fargo Sanford Airmed manager says this week is an honor.

“It’s definitely a team effort,” Fargo Sanford Airmed manager Heather Lundeby said. “We aren’t able to land a helicopter on the ground without having first responders there coordinating a landing zone and prepping the patients. So, it really takes a group effort and everyone needs to be a part of the team.”

National EMS week ends this weekend.