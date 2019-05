Man Killed By Train Last Week In Fargo Is Identified

FARGO, ND — Police have released the name of a man who was hit and killed by a train in downtown Fargo late last Thursday night.

He was 34-year-old Philo Agard.

Police say he had no permanent address.

They have not said if they have been able to determine why Agard was on the track when he was struck near 6th Avenue North and Broadway.

The BNSF train was stopped for several hours while police investigated.