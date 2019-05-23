NDSU Sends Three to Nationals on First Day of NCAA Track & Field Prelims

Akealy Moton, Bailey Retzlaff and Alex Talley all earned spots at Nationals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — North Dakota State earned three berths in Nationals for NCAA Track and Field.

The top 12 in every event move on.

Freshman Akealy Moton was ranked 24th in the women’s javelin entering competition, but she threw a personal best 50.56 meters to take sixth.

Teammate Kari Wolfe just missed out with a 17th-place finish.

In the women’s hammer throw, Bailey Retzlaff also finished sixth. She ends two spots behind Molly Detloff out of UND who had a mark of 63.77 meters.

Hannah Frost (15), Amy Herrington (17) and Tasha Willing (26) all placed in the top 30 for NDSU.

In the men’s hammer throw, Alex Talley barely slides into the top 12 with an 11th-place standing.