Thompson Baseball Advances to Fourth Consecutive State Tournament

The Tommies won the Class B Region 2 Tournament with a 10-0 win over Hillsboro Central Valley

MAYVILLE, N.D. — The Class B Region 2 high school baseball tournament concluded on Thursday with Hillsboro/Central Valley defeating Hatton-Northwood 7-1, before falling to Thompson 10-0 in the Championship game.

The Tommies were hot from start to finish.

They began the game with a five-run first inning, before doubling that score in a shutout victory that ended in five innings, thanks in part to a standout day on the mound from senior Marcus Hughes.

With this win, Thompson earns a berth in the State Tournament, making it the fourth time in as many seasons that the Tommies have advanced to State.

They won the State Championship in 2016, but fell to Park River/Fordville-Lankin in the title game in both 2017 and 2018.