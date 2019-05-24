EDC Softball Tournament Continues in Jamestown

West Fargo and Valley City will play in the Championship game on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — The EDC softball tournament continued on Friday in Jamestown.

Davies and Shanley playing in an elimination game, but it was suspended due to a tornado warning.

The game was all knotted at threes in the bottom of the seventh inning. The winner advances to play Sheyenne in a state qualifier game.

On the winner’s side of the bracket, top-seeded West Fargo took care of business all the way to Saturday’s EDC championship game.

The Packers have already clinched a state title berth, along with Valley City.