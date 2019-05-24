Fargo South Students Take Breather from Schoolwork with Bruin Bash

FARGO, N.D.– Fargo South High School students are taking a quick breather from their typical coursework before the weight of finals takes over next week.
Students spent the day participating in Bruin Bash activities throughout the building.
The school organized a career fair where students with an interest in summer work had the opportunity to meet and mingle with local employers like Scheels and Essentia Health.
An assistant principal says she wants kids to be work ready as well as college ready when they leave Fargo South.
“Today is a day that we want kids to enjoy each other,” Fargo South assistant principal Shannon Mortrud said. “They’ve worked really hard this year. We want them to be with each other and the staff in a non-academic capacity and just have fun after all of the hard work that they’ve done this year.”
Fargo South students have finals next Tuesday through Thursday.
