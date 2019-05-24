Former Make-A-Wish Recipient Gives Back with 2nd Annual Eagle Car Show

FARGO, N.D.– The second annual Eagle Car Show benefiting Make-A-Wish North Dakota is less than a day away.
The car show is organized by a former Make-A-Wish recipient, Eli Koppenhaver, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma when he was 13.
Eli wished for a restoration of his 1974 Pontiac Trans Am.
After seeing his wish come true, Eli asks attendees and car-owners to bring an unwrapped gift for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
The show is for all car types.
“Every time a wish granter goes to meet with a wish child they’ll bring with them some toys and stuff to sort of make them more comfortable with the situation, to acclimate them and to give them some peace through what is really a dark time in their life,” Koppenhaver said.
Register your car at Saturday’s event by arriving at 9 in the morning.
