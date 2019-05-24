LIVE: Let Your Fandom Shine At CoreCon

11th Annual CoreCon This Weekend At Ramada In Fargo

CoreCon organizer Michelle Pearson and host Josh Trumbo are inviting you to get your geek on this weekend.

CoreCon is taking over the Fargo Ramada for the weekend.

They stopped by the morning show to tell us about some of the huge number of festivities.

Person says it’s the place for anyone who is a fan of sci-fi, fantasy, anime or horror.

There are panels celebrating all sorts of pop culture.

There are dance parties, concerts, comedy shows and other performances.

Local artists will be selling their pop culture-inspired works.

There will be both video and board games available to play.

The organizers say CoreCon is a place where you can fell completely at home proudly waving your geek flag.

CoreCon runs through Sunday.

You can find a full list of events online by clicking here.