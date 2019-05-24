Speaker Pelosi to Keynote MN DFL Fundraiser Friday

MINNEAPOLIS – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will give the keynote address for Minnesota’s DFL party’s Humphrey Mondale dinner Friday night.
“The House Democratic Majority in Washington has been hard at work tackling the toughest issues facing our country just as the DFL has been doing in Minnesota,” The California Congresswoman says in a statement.
The Minnesota GOP responded to Pelosi’s visit in a tweet saying she will be, quote, “welcomed by Governor Tim Walz who also believes in more taxes, more government and more control.”
Tickets for the fundraiser range from $125 to $5,000.
