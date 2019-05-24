Two More NDSU Throwers Earn NCAA Championships Berth

Payton Otterdahl placed second in the discus and Brendan Artley took 12th in the Javelin
Keith Albertson,

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Payton Otterdahl kept his discus title hopes alive on Friday when he took second in the event at the NCAA Track and Field West Prelim.

Otterdahl threw 59.61 meters, finishing behind Dotun Ogundeji by 0.7 meters.

Freshman Brendan Artley barely makes the cut for nationals by taking the final spot with his 12th place finish in the javelin.

He was five centimeters ahead of the 13th-place finisher with a throw of 67.36 meters.

UND’s Kyley Foster saw her season come to a close with a 24th-place standing in the pole vault.

