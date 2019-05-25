Bike Workshops Keep Your Ride Feeling Smooth

Taking a workshop will help cyclists learn the basics of a bike tune–up and how to keep it in good shape

FARGO, N.D.– Nature of the North is partnering with Nickel’s bike shop to bring beginner and advanced bike maintenance workshops to you.

That includes taking care of tires, brakes, chains and gears.

Nature of the North’s founder says practicing good bike maintenance will only contribute to a safer, smoother ride.

“It’s really just the safety factor,” said the founder of Nature of the North, Jon Walters. “You don’t want your chain falling off in the middle of traffic, you don’t want to be needing to stop and all of a sudden you can’t stop. And then just making sure that everything is working the way it should be, that it shifts right, because when you’re out biking you just want to be biking. You don’t want to have to be worrying about the issues.”

Their next workshop is Thursday May 30 at Nickel’s bike shop.