MN Legislature Approves $48 Billion Budget in Special Session

Gov. Walz says he looks forward to signing the budget into law

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota’s House and Senate ends a special session by passing a $48 billion budget to fund state government for the next two years.

The budget bills met their 7 a.m. deadline.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman says Democrats secured new money for education and preserved funding for health care programs for more than one million Minnesotans.

Minority Leader Kurt Daudt says House Republicans will have concessions on operational matters next session.

Gov. Walz says he looks forward to signing the budget into law within the coming days.