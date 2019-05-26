Dickinson Electrician Begins Petitions Against Three Bills, Including Teddy Roosevelt Library Funding

BISMARCK, ND — A Dickinson electrician is heading an effort to overturn three bills recently passed by the North Dakota Legislature, including funding for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt presidential library.

Riley Kuntz says a $50 million endowment to operate the library is not a good use of taxpayer money.

He also submitted referral petitions to stop new restrictions on the state auditor and repealing legislation that shields communications between lawmakers and public employees.

Backers must gather more than 13,000 signatures for each petition to get them on the ballot.