More Than 1,300 People Show Up to Corecon 2019

The convention is still accepting cash donations for Cat's Cradle Shelter

FARGO, N.D. — More than 1,300 people embraced their inner nerd at the 11th annual Corecon.

The four-day convention was for anyone who loves anime, horror, sci-fi or fantasy. Guests included authors, actors, game designers and the Midwest Paranormal group. While this year’s theme was “Cyberpunk: High Tech, Low Life” next year’s will be the “Great Age of Dragons.” Organizers say people love coming back every year because it offers a different sense of community for them.

“As human beings, we’re all looking for community. we’re all looking for people that we can call our own and sometimes that’s really hard to do especially when the things that you love are sometimes outside of the main sphere of public acceptance. So to come to a group of people and walk in and immediately know that you belong is a real unbelievable experience.”

$1,700 raised from a silent auction will go to Fargo’s Cat’s Cradle Shelter.