5 Tornadoes Confirmed by the NWS
The National Weather Service says 5 tornadoes touched down on Friday evening across the area. The strongest was in Barnes County near Leal where winds were estimated at 108 mph and a house and farm building where damaged. Here are the 5 tornado reports:
|
Tornado #1 – Leal, ND
Barnes County
|Date
|May 24, 2019
|Time (Local)
|5:24 PM – 5:31 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-1
|Est. Peak Winds
|108 mph
|Path Length
|4 miles
|Max Width
|150 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|None
|Summary:
The tornado tore sections of roofing off of a house and steel roofing off of a grain storage building. It destroyed one small shed and impaled wood panels into the side of a home. It later snapped trees and large branches in shelter belts along its path.
Tornado #2 – Rogers, ND
Barnes County
|Date
|May 24, 2019
|Time (Local)
|6:11 PM – 6:12 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-0
|Est. Peak Winds
|75 mph
|Path Length
|0.25 miles
|Max Width
|75 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|None
|Summary:
Very thin, rope funnel viewed for several minutes at multiple locations around the south end of Lake Astabula Reservoir. An apparent brief touchdown was noted as large branches were flung eastward some 100 yards from a small stand of trees.
Tornado #3 – Hope, ND
Steele County
|Date
|May 24, 2019
|Time (Local)
|6:20 PM – 6:28 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-0
|Est. Peak Winds
|85 mph
|Path Length
|5 miles
|Max Width
|150 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|None
|Summary:
Rain wrapped tornado snapped poplar trees in a shelter belt and scattered large branches across CR 5 and into an adjacent field for up to 300 yards.
Tornado #4 – Flom, MN
Norman County
|Date
|May 24, 2019
|Time (Local)
|7:22 PM – 7:36 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-0
|Est. Peak Winds
|80 mph
|Path Length
|7.4 miles
|Max Width
|200 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|None
|Summary:
The first of twin tornadoes viewed and photographed from residents near Flom and Waubun. It broke large tree branches and limbs in several shelter belt locations along its path and appears to have caused a peak wind of 73 mph recorded at both the Mahnomen Airport and a nearby MNDOT RWIS sensor as it dissipated.
Tornado #5 – Waubun, MN
Mahnomen County
|Date
|May 24, 2019
|Time (Local)
|7:30 PM – 7:35 PM
|EF Rating
|EF-1
|Est. Peak Winds
|95 mph
|Path Length
|3.5 miles
|Max Width
|200 yards
|Injuries/Deaths
|None
|Summary:
The second of twin tornadoes snapped a large spruce tree and several poplar trees in one farmstead. The Mahnomen Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of touchdowns near Waubun. Time based on reports, videos, and radar.