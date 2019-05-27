Fargo VFW, American Legion Perform Echo Salute for Fallen Soldiers

each organization stood on opposite ends of Lindenwood Park

FARGO, N.D. — Members of Fargo’s American Legion and VFW fire their guns to salute their comrades who never made it home.

The organizations lined up on opposite ends of Fargo’s Lindenwood Park to create their echo salute. The men say it needs to continue happening every Memorial Day.

“It’s an honor to do this here. It’s Memorial Day. We need to honor our comrades who never made it home. We need to remember on Memorial Day what this is all about,” said Ron Freed, Fargo VFW Honor Guard commander.

Flags have been placed all along the sidewalk at the park for the holiday. The VFW placed flags on the graves of soldiers before the salute.