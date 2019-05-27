LIVE: 11-Year-Old Girl’s Musical Tribute For Memorial Day

Harmony Schepp Sings Heartfelt Song To Honor Fallen Soldiers This Memorial Day

FARGO, N.D. — 11-Year-Old Harmony Schepp has been singing patriotic songs about as long as she can remember.

She says she started singing to honor her grandfather, who is a veteran.

This Memorial Day, Harmony and her uncle, Matt Freitag, joined the KVRR Local News morning show for a stirring rendition of the song “Hallelujah”, originally by Leonard Cohen.

Harmony changed the lyrics to pay tribute to the brave men and women who sacrifices, sometimes everything, fighting for our country.

You can listen to their performance above.