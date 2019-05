Man Arrested After Jumping Into Sheyenne River

35-year-old Mathew Walsh fled before deputies responded to a call in rural Mapleton

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Police arrest a man after he jumped in the Sheyenne River following an alleged domestic incident.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Mathew Walsh fled before deputies responded to a call in rural Mapleton around 3:00 this afternoon.

He then took off from West Fargo Police and crashed his motorcycle near the Sheyenne.

He jumped into the river and started to swim away from officers before being caught.

He is being held in the Cass County Jail for interfering with a 911 call.

He may face further charges.