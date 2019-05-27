RedHawks Win Behind Leo Pina’s Walk-Off Grand Slam

RedHawks beat AirHogs, 6-3
Nick Couzin,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks ended their seven-game home stand in exciting fashion.

The RedHawks were trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 9th inning. Two walks and a single by designated hitter Chris Jacobs loaded the bases for third baseman Leo Pina and he did not disappoint. Pina launched a walk-off grand slam in a 6-3 win.

Tim Colwell drove in an RBI in the first. Devan Ahart drove in a run in the third.

RedHawks finish the homestand at 5-2. They will spend the next seven games on the road.

Categories: RedHawks, Top Sports Headlines
