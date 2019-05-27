West Fargo Softball Going into State Tournament “On A High Note”

West Fargo Beat Valley City Saturday to get number one seed in State Tournament

VALLEY CITY, N.D — The West Fargo Packers softball team is back atop the Eastern Dakota Conference after not making the title game last year with Valley City getting the number one seed. Those circumstances changed this time around.

It didn’t come easy for the Packers. They were trailing 1–0 in the sixth inning before a three–run bomb off the bat of Tori Nichols–Kraft sealed it.

The Packers move onto state with an opportunity to take back their title, another opportunity they didn’t have in 2018 after winning the previous nine.

Coach Pat Johnson and his team are happy to get back what they lost out on in 2018 but it’s now onto the next goal of getting the state title back. It’s a different feeling going in this year.

“Its always good to go in on a winning note. You have that high that you’re going. We just have to make sure now we don’t get too high,” Johnson said. “We’ll face Minot and we’ve faced them before so we have to make sure they know what we have. We know what they have. Now its a matter of who can produce at the right time.”

“It makes you feel good about yourself because you know you didn’t do as good as you could’ve last year and this year we know we can,” Tori Nichols-Kraft, who hit the walk-off, said. “We have the confidence. A lot more confidence this year.”