Beloved Fargo Kindergarten Teacher Retires After 38 Years on the Job

FARGO, N.D.– A Fargo kindergarten teacher is retiring after 38 years on the job.

Clara Barton Hawthorne Elementary is hosting its 2nd annual end of the year celebration and honoring a teacher for her work in the school.

Mrs. Pobst has taught at CBH for 30 years.

For her, the choice to keep teaching all those years was an easy one.

“Teaching is probably one of the best and most rewarding careers,” says retiring teacher, Mrs. (Pat) Pobst. “The gift you get back from kids and parents, you can’t replace.”

She has seen many of her kindergarten students graduate high school, and some of them have had kids who learned from her too.

“She has been a kindergarten teacher for many, many years and has many students who just love her,” says CBH PTA President, Anne Hoefgen. “She is that perfect kindergarten teacher; a great experience and a great way to start your school experience with Mrs. Pobst.”

Even though she will no longer be teaching, Mrs. Pobst is excited to start the next chapter of her life and spend more time with her family.

“You kind of know when it’s time, and yet you want to leave when you love it,” added Pobst. “You want to leave when you’re having a good year and I’m having a great year.”

“We thank her for all her years of experience and we’ll have a great party here tonight to send her off into retirement,” added Hoefgen.

Mrs. Pobst says she hopes to write a book about her life and teaching experiences.