Centennial Elementary Second Graders Go “Camping” Inside

They do activities like camp bingo and a scavenger hunt

FARGO, N.D. — Second graders at Centennial Elementary in Fargo are going camping… without the heat, bugs and sweat.

Dozens of students at Camp Skeeter do activities in the classroom like camp bingo, stories, writing, crafts and a scavenger hunt.

They also eat snacks like trail mix and s’mores.

One teacher says the two–day camp leaves kids with memories that will last well beyond their elementary years.

“We’re just hoping they take a really great fun memory, and they just remember it all the way through— I know there’s older kids when they get to high school, they’ll wear their Camp Skeeter T–shirts at the end of the year, it’s something we want them to remember, and just remember 2nd grade and how much fun they had,” 2nd grade teacher Angie Hansen-Cook said.

The camp will continue tomorrow and students will be able to meet the Bug Man from NDSU.