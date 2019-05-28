Fargo Park District is Planting 78,000 Flowers for Summer

FARGO, N.D– Fargo Park District is getting ready for summer by planting more than 78,000 flowers in popular places.

For the next few weeks we will see people fixing up flower beds and hanging plants in the downtown area, parks, golf courses and more.

The community can enjoy the stunning work the Park District puts into making the area look pretty, and the workers enjoy it too.

“To make our parks happy, make the people happy,” says Fargo Park District horticulturalist, Greg Haberman. “I’ve gotten letters and cards and phone calls, so it’s good to hear.”

The crew is 25 members strong, and this year all of the flowers were purchased from Hafner’s Greenhouse in Park Rapids, Minnesota.