Central Cass Enters State Tournament Backed by Experience

The Squirrels secured the No. 1 Seed from the East

CENTRAL CASS, N.D. — In the past seven Class B softball state championship games, Central Cass has made an appearance in all but one.

The Squirrels took the crown last season and hope to defend that title in 2019.

They are off to a strong start, entering the tournament with a 20-1 record and securing the number one seed from the East region. In round one on Thursday, they square off against Minot Bishop Ryan, a team they already beat easily earlier this year.

With plenty of players still on the roster from its last championship run, the Squirrels are feeling pretty good about the chance of a repeat.

“We return a lot of girls from last year so it helps that a lot of girls have had experience from previous state tournaments,” junior catcher Isabelle Linnard said. “I hope that that will give us a little bit of an advantage.”

“They kind of know the routine, they know what we’re going to go through, and so I think that experience helps out a lot,” head coach Scott Kost said.

“What I am sensing at practice right now is not a lot of jitters. They’re going about their business, doing what they need to do to get prepared, so I think it really helps a lot.”