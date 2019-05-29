Former Moorhead cop investigated for vandalism at supervisor’s home

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a former Detective with the Moorhead Police Department in connection with vandalism at his ex-supervisor’s home.

Last May, Det. Lt. Brad Penas’ door was shattered, his home’s siding was damaged. Penas told investigators it’s possible Bob Porter had a personal grudge against him.

Police got surveillance video from the Dilworth Walmart showing Porter buying a slingshot and ammo. He has not been charged.

Porter’s attorney says his client has fully cooperated in the investigation and Moorhead police have declined to comment.