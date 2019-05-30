Arrest Made After Assault With Blunt Object in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Fargo man is arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a blunt object during a fight in Moorhead.

Police responded to the 1500 block of 20th Avenue South around 6:45 Thursday night. While on the way, they got another 911 call to the same area of a man possibly struck by a vehicle. Authorities say they were able to find out the calls were related.

Officers talked with several people at a home and a man nearby. They say there was a disagreement and a man was struck suffering non-life threatening injuries. The victim declined medial care.

24-year-old Gordick Swain of Fargo was taken into custody for probable cause 2nd degree assault.