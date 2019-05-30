Back 9-holes At Edgewood To Open Saturday After Flooding Recedes

The remaining front 9-holes to open as turf conditions improve

FARGO, ND — Fargo Park District is opening the back 9-holes of Edgewood Public Golf Course for play on Saturday at 8:00 am.

Due to flooding damage, the 9-hole course is temporarily playing at a par 34 with the remaining front 9-holes to open as turf conditions improve.

You can only book your tee times by calling the Edgewood Pro Shop.

The course is walking only with no riding carts allowed until conditions improve.