Class-B State Softball Quarterfinal Results

Central Cass, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred-Richland, Des-Lacs Burlington pick up wins to advance to the semifinals

FARGO, N.D. — The Class-B Softball Tournament began at Tharaldson Park in Fargo on Thursday and four teams advanced by the end of the day, including three teams from the East region.

(E1) Central Cass 10, (W4) Minot Bishop Ryan 4

(E3) Hillsboro/Central Valley 8, (W2) Velva-Drake/Anamoose 7

(E4) Kindred-Richland 6, (W1) Heart River 0

(W3) Des-Lacs Burlington 6, (E2) Thompson 3