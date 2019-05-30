Class-B State Softball Quarterfinal Results

Central Cass, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Kindred-Richland, Des-Lacs Burlington pick up wins to advance to the semifinals
Kathryn Gallo,

FARGO, N.D. — The Class-B Softball Tournament began at Tharaldson Park in Fargo on Thursday and four teams advanced by the end of the day, including three teams from the East region.

(E1) Central Cass 10, (W4) Minot Bishop Ryan 4
(E3) Hillsboro/Central Valley 8, (W2) Velva-Drake/Anamoose 7
(E4) Kindred-Richland 6, (W1) Heart River 0
(W3) Des-Lacs Burlington 6, (E2) Thompson 3

 

Categories: High School, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like