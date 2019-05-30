UPDATE WITH VIDEO: SUV Strikes Power Pole, Flips on Its Top in Fargo

1/2

FARGO, N.D. – Crews are at the scene of a rollover crash where an SUV flipped injuring a driver after striking a power pole.

It happened at University Drive and 1st Avenue South around 4:15 Thursday afternoon.

Police said around 4:45 traffic in the area will be shut down for up to two hours.

Power is out for some Xcel customers in the area. According to the power company’s website, it hopes to get it restored by 7:45 PM.

Our crew at the scene saw an ambulance taking the driver away and a tow truck flipping the vehicle over to tow it away.

We’ll will bring you the latest information as it becomes available online and on KVRR Local News at 6:00 and 9:00.