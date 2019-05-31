F-M Kennel Club Hosts Mini Westminster Dog Show

Dog handlers and judges come from across the country

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The F–M area has its own version of the Westminster Dog Show.

The three-day event hosted by the Fargo Moorhead Kennel Club is filled with over 500 dogs from fluffy pups to majestic hounds.

Dog handlers and judges come from across the country to compete in what organizers call a dog beauty pageant.

Dogs are judged on breed standards, so judges are looking at things like size, grooming, and temperament.

“We love dogs. They’ve proven that they relieve stress and anxiety, and they’re such good companions. They can’t talk back to you like people can,” Lou Ann Honek with the Fargo Moorhead Kennel Club said.

KVRR’s own Adam Ladwig presented prizes to some of the finalists.

A Dalmatian earned the title of best in show.

There will be other shows on Saturday and Sunday.