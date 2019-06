Park River/Fordville-Lankin, Thompson Advance to Rematch of Class-B Baseball State Title Game

The Aggies defeated Shiloh Christian 1-0, Thompson took down Enderlin/Maple Valley 5-4

FARGO, N.D. — After Friday’s semifinals, just two teams remain trying to claim the 2019 Class-B State baseball championship. Both teams made it to the finals last year as well.

(2) Thompson 5, (3) Enderlin/Maple Valley 4

(1) Park River/Fordville-Lankin 1, (4) Shiloh Christian 0