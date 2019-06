Shanley’s Shutout Pushed Team to Girls Soccer State Title Game

The Deacons defeated Sheyenne 2-0

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Shanley girls soccer has been hot all year and kept things rolling all the way to the State Tournament game with a 2-0 win over Sheyenne on Friday night.

The Deacons will match up against Minot in Saturday’s big game. The Majette’s advanced after beating Davies 2-1 in the other semifinal game of the day.