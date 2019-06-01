Central Cass Softball Repeats As State Champions

Squirrels Beat Kindred in State Title Game, 6-2

FARGO, N.D — It was an exciting end to the Class B State Softball Championships at Tharaldson Park in Fargo, but it did not come easy for Central Cass.

The Squirrels trailed 2-0 through the first two innings before the bats came alive in the third inning by taking the lead 3-2.

The Squirrels continued the lead from there and never looked back.

They added three more runs in the fifth and went on to win, 6-2.