Shanley Girls Soccer Finishes Undefeated Season with State Title Win Over Minot

The Deacons defeated the Magicians 2-1

JAMESTOWN, N. D. — Shanley girls soccer entered Saturday’s championship game without a loss on their record.

The Deacons finished off that perfect season with a 2-1 win over Minot to claim the 2019 State Title.

Haley Von Bank scored first for Shanley thanks to an assist from Emily Post.

The Magicians tied things up early in the second half with a goal of their own. That was just the third goal of the entire season that the Deacons have allowed from their opponents.

Shanley would have an answer to that. With just under eighteen minutes left in the contest, Hadley Huber scores the game-winning goal for the Deacons to make it 2-1.

This is the team’s first State Championship since 2012.