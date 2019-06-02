Central Cass Softball Uses “Come From Behind” Experiences in Regular Season to Win State Title

Squirrels beat Kindred on Saturday

FARGO, N.D. — Central Cass is on top the North Dakota Class B softball world once again. The Squirrels go back–to–back taking home the state title Saturday beating Kindred 6–2. They continue to show their dominance in the Class B ranks claiming their four title in the last six seasons.

The Vikings were the Cinderella story of the tournament knocking off two of the top three teams from the west to get to the title game. They were able to take the early lead before the Squirrels came back to score six runs behind two three–run innings.

Previous experiences of coming from behind in the regular season helped Central Cass to the title.

“We had three or four games this year where we were behind and had to come back,” coach Scott Kost said. “It wasn’t like we were never behind before. It was good for the girls having that experience already.”

“It was good,” senior Payton Richter said. “It wasn’t just one person that came back or got us ahead, it was the whole lineup that contributed today.”