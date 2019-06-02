One Man Dead After Alleged Assault in Fosston

Police arrested 29-year-old Nicholas Hauge, of Fergus Falls

FOSSTON, Minn. — A Fergus Falls man is arrested after another man was found not breathing along a curb in Fosston, Minnesota.

The reported assault happened on 8th Street Northwest at the intersection of North Mark Avenue around 3:45 this morning.

29-year-old Nicholas Hauge was arrested and taken to the North West Regional Correctional Center.

Deputies started CPR but the victim died.

Another 911 call came in to report that a house was trying to be broken into at the intersection.

The name of the victim is being withheld until the family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.