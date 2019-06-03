Carson Wentz Will Host Softball Game at Newman Outdoor Field

The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation will be holding a softball game at Newman Outdoor Field on Wednesday, June 26 for charity.

Former North Dakota State University football standout and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is coming back to his home state in June.

Former NDSU football players and Wentz will be in attendance with the full rosters being announced at a later day.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. with a home run derby starting at 6 p.m. and a 7-inning softball game at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. by going to Newman Outdoor Field ticket office or online to AO1foundation.org.

“I couldn’t be more excited for the game in North Dakota. We’ve had a blast in Philadelphia the last two years, and I know it’s going to be a great event,” said Wentz in a statement. “The support we’ve felt in North Dakota since we launched the foundation there has been way beyond my expectations.”