“It means I can have more social life, more friends” CCRI Hosts Prom

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Prom season is here for people of all abilities.

Creative Care For Reaching Independence in Moorhead host its annual prom earlier tonight.

The dance was held at the Courtyard By Mariott.

A full volunteer glam squad made prom-goers look their best before the big night.

The group will get the full prom experience including a DJ and a grand entrance.

“Oh it’s so awesome. The smiles and just the joy that everybody has and they’re with their friends. They get to hang out and out and do fun stuff besides the dancing part of it,” CCRI Executive Director Shannon Bock said.

“My favorite part about prom is walking through the grand marshal to see everybody in the crowd,” Shena Holtgrewe explained.

“It means everything to me. It means I can have more social life, more friends, more opportunities to do things and just have more opportunities in my life,” Arlysa Ladwig said.

CCRI says 200 people got their dancin’ shoes on and boogie at the prom tonight.