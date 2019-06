Jamestown Police Looking For Man With Dementia

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Jamestown Police are trying to find an elderly man who was last seen on I-94 westbound exiting into Jamestown at the 260 exit.

70-year-old Gordon Anderson of Calgary Alberta Canada is driving a Blue 2011 BMW M3 with an Alberta License Plate WOW BMW.

According to family, he has Dementia and unknown heart problems.

If you see Anderson or his vehicle, please call Jamestown Police at 701-252-2414.