Wentz to Return to Fargo to Host Charity Softball Game

The game will be on Wednesday, June 26.

FARGO, N.D. (AO1 Foundation) – The Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation will be hosting a Charity Softball Game at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

The event will feature Carson Wentz, starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles, and former North Dakota State University football players competing in a home run derby and seven-inning game. Full rosters will be announced at a later date.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 7, and will be available online at www.ao1foundation.org or at the Newman Outdoor Field ticket office. The office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, and on Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the office at 701-235- 6161.

Additional, temporary seating will be added to Newman Outdoor Field, which will increase stadium capacity to approximately 7,500 people.

The AO1 Foundation recently hosted its second-annual Charity Softball Game and home run derby at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, where 15,000 fans cheered on 29 members of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The event raised $500,000 benefitting the foundation’s three ministries: Thy Kingdom Crumb, the Outdoor Ministry and the Haiti Sports Complex. “I couldn’t be more excited for the game in North Dakota. We’ve had a blast in Philadelphia the last two years, and I know it’s going to be a great event,” said Carson Wentz, president of the AO1 Foundation. “The support we’ve felt in North Dakota since we launched the foundation there has been way beyond my expectations.”

Stadium gates will open at 5:00 p.m. CT on June 26. The evening will feature a 6:00 p.m. home run derby and 7:00 p.m. softball game. The event also includes a silent auction with a variety of autographed items and fan experiences. In addition, merchandise from the Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation will be for sale. For sponsorship information, contact the AO1 Foundation at info@ao1foundation.org.